Ayodhya, January 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for the assembly by-poll to Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat in Ayodhya district which is scheduled to be held on February 5. Speaking to ANI, BJP Candidate for Milkipur by-elections, Chandrabhan Paswan expressed gratitude to the top party leadership.

"I thank the people of Milkipur, leaders of BJP, Yogi Adityanath, and PM Narendra Modi who expressed faith in me and I will serve the people day and night. The focus will remain on the issue of development and serving the public with the blessings of the people and Lord Ram. I will work to win the seat for BJP," said Paswan. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad for the by-poll to the seat. Awadhesh Prasad was the MLA of Milkipur before he got elected to the Lok Sabha. Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh Likens BJP to ‘Kauravas’, Says Akhilesh Yadav Has ‘DNA of Lord Krishna’.

The Congress has decided not to field its candidate and instead support the nominee of the Samajwadi Party (SP), a constituent of the INDIA bloc. The bypoll is scheduled for February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, demanding webcasting of all 414 polling stations in the Milkipur assembly by-poll scheduled on February 5.

The party requested that the webcasting link be shared with the candidates and recognized political parties, enabling them to monitor the voting process and ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. Notably, on several occasions, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has underlined his 'distrust' with the Electronic Voting Machines.The Election Commission on India (ECI) earlier last week announced the schedule for the Assembly by-polls for Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode.

As per the Election Commission, both Milkipur and Erode will be voting on February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8. The election on the Milkipur seat was necessitated after the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad while the Erode seat became vacant after the death of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. The last date for filing the nomination is January 17 while the date of scrutiny of nomination is January 18. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: 'Bypoll is Crucial, We Must Win', Says Akhilesh Yadav to Samajwadi Party Leaders.

Earlier, the Election Commission postponed the election for the Milkipur seat in October due to a pending election petition. Afterwards, the Lucknow Bench of the High Court on November 25, dismissed a writ petition concerning the Milkipur Assembly seat, paving the way for the election to proceed.

