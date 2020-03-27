Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav Visits Vegetable Market in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Minister of Animal Husbandary, Fisheries and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with local MLA Maganti Gopinath on Thursday visited the vegetable market in Jubilee Hills constituency of Hyderabad amid nationwide lockdown.The minister warned of strict action against those who sell vegetables at higher rates. He urged the people to stay in the house and co-operate the allowance of one member of a family to move out for essential commodities and not more than one.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

