Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has constituted a Working Group to review the regulatory framework for ESG Rating Providers (ERPs).

The regulator said the decision has been taken based on feedback received from market participants and stakeholders regarding the existing regulatory framework.

Also Read | Maharashtra Viral Video: Doctor and Plumber Save 3-Year-Old With Head Stuck in Aluminium Pot in Jalgaon.

SEBI said in a press release on Wednesday that the Working Group comprises representatives from issuers, Investors/ESG rating users, Domestic ERPs, Global ERPs, ESG analysts, legal experts and academia.

The terms of reference of the Working Group include undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing regulatory framework governing ERPs and examining representations and suggestions received from the market participants.

Also Read | 'Kennedy': Sunny Leone Opens Up on Her 'Disbelief' at Being Cast in Anurag Kashyap's Film.

The other terms of reference include recommending measures to enhance transparency, reliability, and investor confidence in ESG ratings; evaluating international regulatory developments in the ESG rating space; and identifying areas for alignment with global best practices, while considering the Indian market context.

The release said that the Working Group will submit its report to SEBI with findings and recommendations on policy and regulatory changes required in the ERP framework. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)