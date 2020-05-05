Ministry Begins Nomination Process for Sports Awards 2020

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has invited sports organisations including Indian Olympic Association, National Sports Federation, and Sports Authority of India to submit nominations of individuals for the annual Sports Awards 2020.In a circular issued on Monday, the ministry invited nominations for the awards: Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, Dhyan Chand Award for Life Time Achievement, Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.The last date to submit the nominations is June 3.In normal circumstances, the process is usually concluded by the fourth week of April. However, the process was delayed due to the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.Also, the circular mentioned that due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, hard copies of nominations are not required to be sent and only scanned copies of the nominations duly signed by the applicant/recommending authority are to be sent via emails. (ANI)

