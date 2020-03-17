Ministry of Personnel Asks Employees to Refrain from Spreading Rumour on Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Monday asked employees to refrain from spreading any rumour regarding coronavirus."A rumour has been circulating in the Department that a room partner of one Vikas Meena, an ASO posted in AIS Division was infected with the coronavirus. Consequently, it might have spread the virus further. This is informed that the said room partner of Vikash Meena went to RML hospital for a checkup where it was found that he's diagnosed with typhoid," read an official statement."Further, it has been informed that Vikas Meena himself is hale and hearty with no health problem," it added.The ministry said that all precautions should be taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus. It stressed that it is also important that no false rumour should be spread about COVID-19 which creates unnecessary panic among the employees."All the officers and staff in the Department are requested that while taking all precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, they should refrain from spreading any rumour about the virus," the ministry stated. (ANI)

