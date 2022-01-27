Actor Huma Qureshi will be seen headlining the web show titled 'Mithya'.Directed by Rohan Sippy, 'Mithya', a 6-part series navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Huma Qureshi and her student Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani, who is the daughter of actor Bhagyashree and sister of actor, Abhimanyu Dassani. Huma Qureshi Birthday Special: A Fashion Stunner Who Packs an Edgy Spunk in All Her Appearances (View Pics).

Talking about the project, Rohan Sippy said, "Mithya is a pulpy psychological thriller that delves into the human mind. Hopefully, it will leave you rattled, shaken and excited.

It has been a pleasure to work with a dear friend Goldie Behl & Rose, and collaborate with a great team of talented actors, writers, technicians and of course to work once again with the trailblazing Applause Entertainment."Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, 'Mithya' will be out on ZEE5 soon.

