Mizoram Gets COVID-19 Lab

Aizawl, Apr 2 (PTI) Mizoram's first COVID-19 testing laboratory started functioning at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) here on Thursday, Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said.

Lalthangliana said that it was a milestone in the history of Mizoram.

"In a record time of barely 8 days since the formation of a core committee on setting up of Virology lab, the installation has been successfully completed and become has operational," he said.

He said that the core committee on setting up of Covid-19 testing laboratory was formed on March 23.

Headed by state health secretary H. Lalengmawia, the committee comprises of legislators with medical background and experts from government, hospitals and universities.

Mizoram has not reported any new confirmed case of novel coronavirus since a 50-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.

The health minister said that the infected patient is undergoing treatment at ZMC and his condition was stable.

He said that more than 6,1000 people have been screened for the virus till date.

