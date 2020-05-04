Mizoram Issues Ordinance to Punish People Violating Prohibitory Orders During Lockdown

Aizawl, May 4 (PTI) The Mizoram government has promulgated an ordinance that seeks to punish people violating prohibitory orders during the lockdown, officials said on Monday.

The ordinance for Containment and Prevention of COVID-19 was published on the official gazette on Sunday night.

It said that any person, who exposes the identity of Covid-19 patients in print, electronic or social media without prior permission from competent authority will be punished with imprisonment of 3 months or with a fine up to Rs 5,000 or both.

The order said Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed on people, who cross border or enter the state, or organize social or religious event without permission or escape from quarantine facility.

The government will also impose a fine of Rs 300 for spitting in public places, Rs 200 for failing to maintain social distancing protocol and Rs 100 for failing to wear mask in public place.

The Ordinance for Containment and Prevention of COVID-19 was approved by the state cabinet on Saturday.

The ordinance seeks to punish a person for failing to comply with any other instruction or guidelines issued by the Centre or state government, including lockdown guidelines issued from time to time with a fine amounting to Rs 1,000.

It said that a fine of Rs 500 will be slapped against those, who fail to comply with instruction or guidelines and endangering the safety of others while staying at designation quarantine facility.

The state government also on Monday set up a committee headed by the finance commissioner to study the financial impact of Covid-19 in the state.

