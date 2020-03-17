Modi, Among Other BJP Leaders Arrive for Parliamentary Party Meeting

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi among several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda, Parlimanetary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, among others, arrived at the Parliament Library Building for the meeting.Amid the coronavirus threat, several BJP leaders were seen wearing masks upon their arrival in the Parliament premises.The second half of the Parliament's Budget session has seen uproar over Delhi violence and the alleged crisis in the banking sector. (ANI)

