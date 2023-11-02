India defeated Sri Lanka easily to go to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. India amassed a massive 357 for eight wickets on the scoreboard thanks to great knocks from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. The Sri Lankan batting team was startled by the Indian bowling attack and was bowled out for just 55 runs. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah completely dominated the Sri Lankan batting unit. Fans are unable to control their excitement and have taken to social media platforms to express their love and gratitude for Team India. Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket Taker For India in ICC Cricket World Cups, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

'India qualified for the Semi Final!!!'

India qualified for the Semi Final.!!! Rohit Sharma became the First Captain to win matches with 300+ runs margin Twice. This is Captain Rohit Sharma!!🔥🔥#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UE2cKqYaSQ — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) November 2, 2023

'Captain Rohit Sharma 7 out of 7 wins in this WC'

Captain Rohit Sharma 7 out of 7 wins in this Wc 🔥 India has qualified for Semi Final.#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/IBiuYOFqCp — Devanshi Tiwari (@RTforIndia_) November 2, 2023

'Congratulations team India’

'Me to all other teams who wants to play Semi Final against India.'

Me to all other teams who wants to play Semi Final against India. #INDvsSL #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/aUlrJNdN23 — Farhan Mansuri (@_FarhanMansuri) November 2, 2023

'Unstoppable India are INTO THE SEMI-FINAL'

Just leaving this here 😅 Unstoppable India are INTO THE SEMI-FINAL ✅ /CWC23-M33 | #INDvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ylZXBA7dZ1 — Haya SaFi /حياء ساپۍ (@HayaSaFi2016) November 2, 2023

.

