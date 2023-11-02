Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami is now the highest wicket-taker ever for team India in ICC Cricket World Cups. He took a fifer for India against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Shami now has 45 wickets from just 14 innings for India and has overtaken the previous record holder Zaheer Khan who had 44 wickets in 23 innings under his belt and Javagal Srinath, who has 44 wickets in 33 innings. Shami also entered the top 10 of the highest wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup history, which is led by Australia's Glenn McGrath with 71 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian to Take Wicket on First Ball in ICC Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket Taker For India in ICC Cricket World Cups

Most wickets for India in World Cups: Mohammed Shami - 45* (14 innings) Zaheer Khan - 44 (23 innings) Javagal Srinath - 44 (33 innings) pic.twitter.com/zKtfZFLHoY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)