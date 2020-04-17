More Than 5,000 Coaches Attend Second Day of 21-day Online Workshop

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): More than 5,000 coaches attended the 21-day online workshop for coaches on the second day of the initiative which is being organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in partnership with the National Sports Federations (NSFs).The total attendance of the coaches on day two was 5075, from 14 different sports disciplines.On day one, the workshop was conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh and it was attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda.Announcing the initiative on Wednesday, Kiren Rijiju posted a video on Twitter and wrote: "While the whole nation is unitedly fighting against COVID-19, Sports Authority of India in partnership with National Sports Federations is organising a 21-day online workshop for the coaches of 16 sports. This is the biggest ever and first-of-its-kind endeavour to empower our coaches!"In the video, the minister had said: "These sessions will be held by eminent coaches and will be monitored by high-performance directors. Parallelly, sports science sessions for coaches of all disciplines will be held every day." (ANI)

