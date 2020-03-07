Mortal Remains of DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan Kept at His Residence in Kizhpakkam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The mortal remains of DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan have been kept at his residence in Kizhpakkam here.He passed away on Saturday at the age of 97 at a hospital in Chennai following a prolonged illness. Anbazhagan served as the General Secretary of the DMK for 43 years.He was appointed to the party General Secretary post in 1977. He was a nine-time MLA, one-time Lok Sabha member and former finance minister of Tamil Nadu and a close friend of former Chief Minister late Karunanidhi.Anbazhagan was called Peraasiriyar (professor) as he worked as a lecturer in Pachayappa college from 1944 to 1957, later he resigned and contested election.DMK President MK Stalin released a statement on Anbazhagan's death on Saturday."DMK condoles the demise of General Secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK postpones all its party functions for one week and all DMK flags to fly half-mast for a week," the statement read. (ANI)

