Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are giving major couple goals with their honeymoon pictures in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Mouni dropped a series of images from her romantic vacation amidst the snow-capped mountains, pine trees, and scenic views. Mouni Roy Shares Unseen Photos From Suraj Nambiar's and Her Haldi Ceremony!

"Presently SunMoon-ing," Mouni captioned the post. One of the images shows Mouni hugging Suraj as he clicks a selfie with a backdrop of their snow-covered resort. Mouni and Suraj's honeymoon pictures have left social media users in awe of the couple. Mouni Roy’s Mushy Pictures With Husband Suraj Nambiar Takes Internet By Storm!

"Oh My God...such stunning pictures," a fan commented. "You both look adorable. Amazing," another one wrote. For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

