Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa on January 27and pics from their D-day are all over the internet. Now, a few days after the wedding, today Roy took to social media and shared her and Suraj's unseen clicks from their Haldi ceremony that see the couple at their happiest best. Indeed, they look cute together.

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)