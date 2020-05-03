Movement Passes Issued Earlier for Essential Services Will Remain Valid Till May 17: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) As the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended by another two weeks, the Delhi Police on Sunday said the movement passes issued by it earlier for essentials services will remain valid till May 17.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020 to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The movement passes issued for essential services by the Delhi police which were valid till May 3 will remain valid till May 17. Since, Delhi falls under red zone, those who have been given relaxation should carry their official identity card in case they are asked for it at the pickets during checking," Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

He urged people to follow lockdown guidelines and said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the law.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue.

The first phase of lockdown in India was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and would end on May 3. The third phase would be from May 4 to 17.

