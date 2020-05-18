MP: COVID-19 Cases Up by 259 to 5,236; Death Toll 252

Bhopal, May 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 259 new COVID-19 cases, including 95 from worst-hit Indore, and four deaths, taking the total case count to 5,236 and fatalities to 252, state government officials said.

One death each was reported from Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and Burhanpur, according to officials.

With 2,565 cases, Indore accounts for nearly half of the total 5,236 COVID-19 cases in the state. The latest death toll in Indore district stands at 101.

A total of 2,435 people recovered from the viral infection so far, they said.

Besides Indore, 69 new patients were detected in Khandwa, followed by 38 in Bhopal, 14 in Ujjain, seven in Jabalpur and Gwalior, five in Morena, three each in Burhanpur and Rewa, two each in Barwani, Sagar, Bhind and one each in Dewas and Ashoknagar, officials said.

With this, Bhopal now has 1030 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 343,Jabalpur 182, Khandwa 165, Gwalior 65, Morena 34, Burhanpur 152, Rewa 14, Barwani 31, Sagar 21, Bhind 19, Dewas 63 and Ashoknagar three.

The remaining cases have figured in other districts earlier.

Apart from Indore (101) and Bhopal (39), 48 deaths have been reported from Ujjain, 11 from Burhanpur, eight each from Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven from Dewas, five from Mandsaur, three each from Raisen and Hoshangabad, two from Dhar and one each from Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5236, active cases 2,549, new cases 259, death toll 252, recovered 2,435, total number of tested people is 1,12,168.

