MP Governor Replies to Speaker's Letter, Says 'missing' Congress MLAs Do Not Look in Difficulty

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Responding to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati's letter, state Governor Lalji Tandon said that the "so-called missing MLAs" of the Congress party have not mentioned any difficulties being faced by them in the letters written to him."Both of us have been receiving letters from the so-called missing MLAs. In their letters, wherever they are at present, they have not mentioned any difficulties being faced by them," Tandon said in his letter to Prajapati on Tuesday.Earlier on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker wrote to the Governor stating that the resignations of the 16 MLAs have been received but they are under consideration as the MLAs were not present in person while submitting the resignations."I received resignations of 16 MLAs through other people. The MLAs were directed to be present in person according to the rules of House but none of them complied. The resignations are under consideration," Speaker NP Prajapati had informed the Governor earlier in the day.Prajapati also said that the family members of some of the MLAs have expressed concerns over their safety."The family members of some of the 16 MLAs have expressed concerns over the safety of the MLAs. I am very worried about these MLAs and request you to take concrete steps to allay our fears," the letter further stated.However, Tandon in his letter pointed out that to provide the security to the MLAs was the responsibility of the executive and not his.On Tuesday, the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had held a press conference in Bengaluru stating that they were staying away from Bhopal on their own and had resigned following dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Kamal Nath's style of functioning. (ANI)

