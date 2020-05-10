MP: Two Killed, over Six Others Injured as Groups Clash

Jabalpur (MP), May 10 (PTI) Two men were killed and over half a dozen others injured in a clash between two groups at Ghansuarvillage near here, a police officer said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, was a fallout of a dispute over grazing of goats in a particular area, Bhedaghat police station in-charge Reena Pandey said.

Members from both the sides used sharp weapons against each other. Khemchand Yadav (55) and Ramji Yadav (45) died on the spot in the clash, she said.

The police have registered a case against the accused on the charge of murder and a search has been launched to nab them, she said.

