Mumbai: 5 Arrested for Making Tiktok Video Demeaning Cops

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Five men in their 20s were arrested in Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai on Tuesday for allegedly making a Tiktok video demeaning police, an official said.

He identified the five, residents of Kherwadi in Bandra East, as Avinash Verma (28), Jalis Siddique (20), Salman Shaikh (22), Nafis Ansari (28) and Sajid Shaikh (24).

"They had ventured out defying lockdown norms and made a video insulting the police. We identified them from Tiktok IDs and arrested them under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act," the Bandra Kurla Complex police station official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)