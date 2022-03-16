Mumbai, March 16: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials of Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and representatives of Hawkers associations to discuss the issue of encroachment.

Check his tweet:

Met #hawkers union/shop associations regarding encroachment. Seems The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 rules not finalised. Will work towards this. Unions agreed to keep railway station exit free of hawkers. @CPMumbaiPolice — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 15, 2022

"Met #hawkers union/shop associations regarding encroachment. Seems The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 rules not finalised. Will work towards this. Unions agreed to keep railway station exit free of hawkers. @CPMumbaiPolice," said a tweet from Pandey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)