Murmu Visits Udhampur Station to Check Facilities for People Being Brought Back in Special Trains

Jammu, May 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu visited the Udhampur railway station on Tuesday to take stock of the facilities being provided to stranded people brought back in special trains.

LG Murmu and his wife, Dr Smita Murmu, were briefed by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, who is the nodal officer for management of stranded people arriving at the Udhampur station, official spokesman said.

Dwivedi briefed the LG about the various facilities being provided to the returnees and the procedures involved in the process. He informed the LG that around 60,000 people are expected to arrive on board 60 special trains.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla gave a detailed presentation on the processes involved in the reception and the dispatch of passengers to their home districts.

The DC informed that the passengers, after alighting from the train, register themselves on the transit management information system. Nodal officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure efficient working on the ground.

The LG observed that there should be strict implementation of all SOPs and stressed on ensuring the protocols to be followed during the process of bringing the stranded people of J&K back, the spokesperson said.

He emphasized on thermal scanning of these passengers to identify the potential COVID-19 cases.

Murmu underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits and directed that availability of sufficient quantity of food for the returnees must be ensured, besides provision of fans and cooling facility in the holding area.

He directed Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Bhupinder Kumar to expedite the process of procurement of more PPE kits and provide sufficient number thereof to the district administration of Udhampur.

"Ensure greater coordination at all levels so that all the arrangements and logistics work smoothly," he said.

The LG also enquired about the sample collection process in the district and stressed on maintenance of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also visited the platform area and interacted with staff deployed there for reception of passengers, the spokesperson said.

Later, the Lt Governor visited the holding area, food counter and the transport area, the official said, adding that he expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the efforts made by the district administration.

