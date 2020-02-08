Myanmar Delegation Gets Hands-on Experience During Delhi Polls

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A Myanmarese delegation of senior officials on Saturday got hands-on experience about the Indian electoral process as they observed the different phases of the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, the Delhi CEO said.

The election on Saturday was held to decide the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women -- for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

"A delegation of senior poll officials from Myanmar is here in Delhi to get hands-on experience about the electoral process. They saw the conduct of the polls today by visiting polling stations in some of the constituencies falling in the South West district," Singh told PTI.

The delegation had also seen the "dispersal of poll material" and mock polls on Friday.

"They will also be witnessing the counting of votes on February 11," he said.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of over 60 per cent on Saturday, in a keen contest that saw the AAP seeking votes on development plank, while the BJP ran an aggressive campaign on a range of issues including nationalism.

A three-member Bhutanese delegation led by its election commissioner had visited the office of the Delhi poll body recently to learn about functioning of the electoral process in the country.

