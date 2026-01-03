New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) undertook a major inspection operation in Nuh, Haryana, on 02.01.2026, as part of the ongoing enforcement drive to ensure strict compliance with statutory directions and prescribed environmental norms in the National Capital Region (NCR). A total of 10 flying squad teams of the Commission were deployed for the operation.

According to an official release, the enforcement action was conducted in both conforming and non-conforming industrial areas of the district. The inspection was led by the district administration, including deputy commissioners (DCs) and duty magistrates, as well as officials from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). Police personnel were also present during the inspection to support and facilitate smooth operations. The district administration allocated the inspection areas to the flying squads.

A total of 105 inspections were carried out, including across five construction & demolition (C&D) sites, and the remaining 100 were industrial units. The industries inspected included 86 stone crushers, five tyre pyrolysis plants, five ready-mix concrete plants, three hot-mix plants, and one screening and washing plant.

The release stated, it is to be noted that the inspections were carried out when all actions up to Stage-III of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were in force in NCR. In compliance with the existing GRAP Stage-III schedule, almost all industrial units and C&D sites were found to be non-operational/closed/dismantled. Violation of Direction No. 76 of the Commission, which pertains to diesel generator (DG) sets, was reported in three units.

The Commission stated that such vigorous enforcement of actions under the extant GRAP is essential to curb non-compliance, reduce emissions at source and provide relief to the citizens residing near such non-compliant entities. These enforcement efforts aim to ensure that industries and C&D sites comply with prescribed standards and do not contribute to air pollution in the region.

This inspection operation conducted in Nuh is part of CAQM's larger enforcement initiative to intensify on-the-ground monitoring, particularly during the GRAP period, in close coordination with NCR state governments, district authorities, and agencies concerned in the region, the release concluded. (ANI)

