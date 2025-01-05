Mangaluru, January 5: Noted Kannada novelist and writer Na D'Souza died at a hospital here on Sunday, sources close to his family said. He was 87. According to sources, D'Souza, who is from Sagara in Shivamogga district, was suffering due to ill health and was hospitalised in Mangaluru where he breathed his last. He is survived by wife, Philomena, and three children, they said.

"Our revered father, renowned writer, Dr Na D'Souza passed away today at 7.50 pm on 05.01.2025 at Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru due to illness. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Sagara tomorrow afternoon," his son Naveen Na D'Souza posted on social media on behalf of the family.

Expressing grief over the death of Na D'Souza, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on 'X' said, "Na D'Souza was involved in the fight for environmental protection along with his literary works. He was a writer with public concern". D'Souza has written more than 40 novels, many short stories, plays and literature for children. His works include 'Kadina Benki', 'Dweepa', 'Mulugadeya Oorige Bandavaru', among others.

He received Central Sahitya Academy's Bala Sahitya Puraskar for his children novel 'Mulugadeya Oorige Bandavaru'. 'Dweepa' was adapted into a film directed by Girish Kasaravalli. D'Souza has received several awards, and he presided over the 80th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Madikeri in 2014.

