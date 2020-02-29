Namita Mundada, 8-month Pregnant MLA from Beed Attends Maha Assembly Session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Setting an exemplary tale of courage for all women, eight-month pregnant MLA from Beed, Namita Mundada attended Maharashtra Assembly session on Friday. The 30-year-old lawmaker said she heard that she is the first pregnant MLA to attend the Assembly session."The Budget session is going on and it is my duty and responsibility to attend it. There are many issues concerning my constituency that I need to raise in the House," Mundada told ANI.Beed district, once infamous for female foeticide, is now represented by a strong woman like her.The MLA said being pregnant is not a disease but just a phase which a woman goes through."I also face issues like other pregnant woman but I follow my doctor's advice and take care of myself along with my work," Mundada said. Mundada a candidate fielded by the NCP during 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra, quit the party at the last moment to join BJP and won from Beed constituency. (ANI)

