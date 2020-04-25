NAXAL-CG-ENCOUNTER  Naxal Killed in Encounter with CRPF, State Police in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Apr 25 (PTI) A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, officials said.

They said the encounter took place in the forests of Metapara-Tongpal in the district, located in the southern part of the state, around 7 pm.

The body of the Naxal, a pistol, and a wireless set have been recovered from the encounter site, officials added.

A joint team of the 227th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police were involved in the operation, they said.

The forces are carrying out further search of the area, they said.

