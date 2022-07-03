Newly married couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shiven can't seem to get enough of each other as they are flooding our news feed with their lovey-dovey pictures. "Naan pirandha dhinamaey" captioned the director on Instagram, which translates to 'Make it my birthday'. Vignesh added a string of heart emojis to his post as well. Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Cuddle Up In The Latest Insta Post (View Pic).

In the adorable picture, the power couple seemed to be smitten with each other as Nayanthara hold her husband in a tight embrace with a smile on her face. Vignesh acted coy and hid in the embrace of her wife. Both of them had dazzling smiles on their face and looked so in love. Soon after the picture was shared by Podaa Podi director, his comment section got flooded with reactions from their fans and friends.

"YOU TRIED POSTING IT BY 12:12 RIGHT? God bless you," commented a user."You are so lucky!" wrote another. Both Nayanthara and Vignesh are often seen updating their social media with mushy pictures of each other since their wedding. The star couple recently took a trip to Thailand for their honeymoon and captured loving moments from there.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The Netrikaan actor and her husband Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 this year in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited.Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding. Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan, Newly Married Couple, Photographed At Chettikulangara Devi Temple (View Pics).

On the work front, Nayanthara is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Jawan. The film will be directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will be Shah Rukh Khan's first Pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

