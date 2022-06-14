Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in a grand ceremony in Chennai. The newly married couple was photographed as they visited Chettikulangara Devi Temple, one of the most renowned Hindu temples in Kerala. Nayanthara and Vignesh were dressed in the traditional attires and were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand. Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Issue Apology After Receiving Legal Notice for Wearing Footwear at Tirupati Temple.

Nayan And Wikki

