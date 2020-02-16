NCW Panel Meets Bhuj Hostel Girls

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The committee formed by NCW on Sunday held a meeting with the institute administration and the girls of the hostel, who were forced to undergo strip test to be ascertained if they were menstruating.The committee is led by Dr Rajul L Desai, Member, NCW. Advocate Malshree Gadhvi is another member of the panel.The inquiry team was informed that the administration was unaware of any such a practice being followed in the hostel. The three female staffs have been suspended.The inquiry team also spoke to 44 girls.The panel was informed that during the admission, the girls had to give their consent that they will not have their meals in the dining hall and will not be allowed sleep on their beds and will sleep on the floor during menstruation period.The team was also informed that the girls did not have any problem with this practice and the only issue was the manner in which the girls were stripped to check their menstruation.Dr Rajul L Desai informed the girls about One Stop Centre, 181 Women Helpline and various legal rights of girls and women. (ANI)

