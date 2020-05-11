NCW Seeks Inquiry into Assault of Pregnant Woman by Cops in Gujarat

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The NCW has sought an inquiry and initiation of strict legal action against police officials involved in the alleged assault of a pregnant woman in Gujarat.

The National Commission for Women on Monday said it has come across a Twitter post with a video alleging that a pregnant woman was assaulted by police officials who entered her home in Ahmedabad.

"The Commission is seriously concerned about the incident and the reported police brutality though it is the role and duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes," the NCW said in a statement.

The NCW said considering the gravity of the matter it has written to Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat, to inquire into the issue and initiate strict legal action against the culprits and ensure that no such atrocities occur in the future.

"The Commission may be apprised with a detailed action taken in the matter," it said.

In another statement, the NCW said it wrote to H C Awasthy, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, and asked to be appraised of the immediate action taken in the case of the alleged assault of a woman in Raebareli.

The NCW also demanded explanation from police who reportedly did not take any action in the matter even after the victim filed a complaint.

