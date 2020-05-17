Nepal Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 2

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 17 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 2.The current term of lockdown was due to expire on Monday, The Himalayan Times reported.The decision was taken during the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 under the convenorship of country's Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel.This comes after Nepal reported the first two deaths from coronavirus.Till date, the Himalayan nation has recorded a total of 292 cases of COVID-19 with two fatalities and 36 recoveries. The lockdown has been enforced in the country since March 24. (ANI)

