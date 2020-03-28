Nepal Reports Fifth Coronavirus Case

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Mar 28 (PTI) Nepal reported its fifth coronavirus case on Saturday after a 19-year-old student, who returned to the country from Belgium via Qatar, tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

All five coronavirus cases in Nepal are imported. Four patients are currently in isolation while one has recovered.

The country's first coronavirus infection was reported on January 24. So far, 875 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country.

The government mandated week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus entered its fifth day on Saturday.

Markets remained closed and roads wore a deserted look barring the vehicles of security personnel.

The government has already closed its borders with India and China.

