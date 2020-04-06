New York Governor Extends Shutdown to April 29

World. (File Image)

New York, Apr 6 (AFP) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America's deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.

Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was "effectively flat" for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.

"Now is not the time to be lax," he told reporters. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)