Nintendo Switch Lite in New Coral Colour Launched

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Feb 18 (ANI): Nintendo on Tuesday announced a new coral colour variant of its Switch Lite portable gaming console.The Nintendo Switch Lite Coral will be available starting March 20, with pre-orders beginning March 7, 2020, the official blog notes.Price of the new colour model will be the same at 19,980 yen plus taxes. The new colour adds to the existing options of turquoise, grey, and yellow. (ANI)

