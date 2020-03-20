Nirbhaya Case: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea of Three Convicts Seeking Stay on Execution

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by three of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early Friday morning.

In a late night hearing, a bench comprising justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, dismissed the plea saying it was devoid of merits.

The trial court on Thursday afternoon dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma seeking to stay their death warrants.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 am.

