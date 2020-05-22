No Health Screening of Passengers at Inter-district Check-posts in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka government on Thursday said that there will be no inter-district check-posts for health screening in the State."There will be no inter-district check-posts for health screening in the State. Any health screening for passengers travelling by public transport -- buses and trains -- will be done at the origin of the journey and all those passengers found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel," reads the statement issued by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services.It further reads: "The agencies running public transport (KSRTC and others, Indian Railways, private bus operators) should ensure health screening of passengers before the start of the journey. There will be no health screening of passengers travelling by private vehicles across districts in Karnataka." (ANI)

