No New COVID-19 Positive Case Reported in Gautam Budd Nagar in Last 24 Hours

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): No new COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours and no patients have been discharged on Wednesday, said District Surveillance Officer.The total number of positive patients stands at 192 while total number of active patients is at 83. A total of 3809 samples have been collected so far.As many as 109 people have been cured so far and 412 are in institutional quarantine.Meanwhile, number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1831 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection.There is no active case in six districts of the state, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. (ANI)

