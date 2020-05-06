No New Positive Cases, No New Hotspots in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI): No new positive cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, while samples of seven people returned negative and only 30 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

There are no new hotspots either in the state.

Six people from Kottayam, including one from Idukki and another from Pathnamthitta have been declared cured on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The total positive cas touched 502, while 30 people are under treatment for the infection and 14,670 are under observation, including 268 in hospitals, he said.

Eight of the 14 districts have zero positive cases, including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthpuram and there are no new hotspots in the state, the Chief Minister said.

Over 34,500 samples have been sent for testing and 34,063 have returned negative.

