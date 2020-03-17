No Practices for Upcoming Junior Tournaments: Cricket Association of Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have made a request to put a hold on all the cricket related practices for the Ambar Roy Sub Junior and Junior Tournament till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic."You are requested to please put on hold all practices till 31st March 2020 in the wake of the evolving situation on the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) and the advisories issued by the State and Central Governments and as a matter of abundant precaution to check it's spread in the State of West Bengal," said CAB in a letter to all participating coaching centres. The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with tournaments either been cancelled or postponed.On March 14, the CAB had suspended all its matches till March 31.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier suspended all its domestic tournaments including Irani Cup "till further notice" in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11 had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

