Northern Railway Converts 40 Coaches into Isolation Wards, Manufactures 600 Face Masks

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Northern Railway has said it has converted 40 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients and has manufactured 325 litres of hand sanitisers and 600 face masks."Till April 1, 2020, 325 litres of hand sanitisers, 600 face masks and 60 coveralls have been manufactured and 40 coaches have also been converted into isolation rakes wards," a statement read.In its continuous efforts to fight against COVID-19, the Northern Railway has started manufacturing sanitisers, face masks, coveralls and conversion of rail coaches into isolation wards.Apart from running of freight trains to ensure the supply of essential goods to different parts of the country, it has also started manufacturing these items, the statement said.Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1,965 in India, including 1,764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

