Nothing Going to Keep Perry out of Any Game: Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 26 (ANI): Australia women skipper Meg Lanning played down fears of Ellyse Perry missing out any Women's T20 World Cup game saying that the all-rounder is 'fine'."It's fine. It's something she's been managing since the WBBL but she's trained every time we've been out there training and she's played every game," Cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying about Perry's shoulder."It's nothing that's going to keep her out of any games or anything like that. She'll train fully today," she added.The sight of Perry at Perth airport with her bowling shoulder strapped on Tuesday caught everyone's attention. However, Lanning called Perry a professional and is not expecting anything major out of that."I'm sure there's a few players in this competition who are managing injuries, she's a professional and she deals with it really well so we're not expecting anything major out of that," she said.After suffering a mild AC joint strain in a fielding mishap, Perry's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season was cut short after just nine matches last November. However, she has played every game for Victoria and Australia since making her return in early January.Australia did not have a good start to their Women's T20 World Cup as India defeated them by 17 runs. However, the hosts of the tournament, Australia, made a comeback against Sri Lanka, with a five-wicket win on Monday.The Lanning-led side will now take on Bangladesh on February 27. (ANI)

