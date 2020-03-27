Number of Coronavirus Cases in Madhya Pradesh Rises to 27

Bhopal, Mar 26 (PTI)The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 27 on Thursday.

The death toll of COVID patients in the state also increased to two, with a man who had died in Indore on Wednesdsay testing positive for the disease.

So far, 15 coronavirus cases have been reported in Indore, six in Jabalpur, two each in Bhopal and Shivpuri and one each in Gwalior and Ujjain, a senior health department official said.

Ten new cases were found in Indore.

A 26-year old man, who had returned from Hyderabad on March 15, tested tested positive in Shivpuri district.

