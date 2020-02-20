Number of Unemployed Youths in Manipur Reduced by Half in 4 Years: Govt

Imphal, February 20 (PTI) The Manipur government on Thursday claimed that the total number of unemployed youths in the state has been reduced by half between 2014 and 2018.

Labour and Employment Minister Th Radheshyam Singh, replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram in the Assembly during Question Hour, said the number of unemployed youths in Manipur was 7,21,824 in 2014 which got reduced to 3,46,690 in 2018.

He said the data was as per records of the Directorate of Labour and Employment.

The number of unemployed youths registered in the state employment exchange was 8,12,811 in 2016, which was the highest during the period 2014 to 2019, the minister said.

Singh said the number was reduced to 3,64,686 in 2017.

