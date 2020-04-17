Nursing Staff Get a Rousing Welcome at AIIMS' NIC

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI): The first batch of about 30 nursing personnel at AIIMS' National Cancer Institute (NIC) here were welcomed on their return after treating 200 COVID-19 patients.Now, these nursing staff will go for a quarantine for at least seven days as a protective measure against COVID-19. In a video, AIIMS staff were seen lauding and welcoming these 'corona warriors.' With 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835 including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 cured/discharged/migrated and 452 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

