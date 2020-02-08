Odion Ighalo to Miss Training Camp in Spain, Confirms Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], Feb 8 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the newly signed Odion Ighalo will not be the part of the team for the upcoming training camp in Spain since he recently returned from China, which is badly hit by coronavirus."Odion will stay in Manchester because he arrived from China in the last 14 days," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.Nigerian striker Ighalo was signed by the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.Solskjaer said that Ighalo will stay at the club and the personal coach will work with him."Because of the situation in China, we're not sure if he'd be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That's a plus," he saidSolskjaer stated that Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe will be joining the squad for the training session."Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us. Hopefully, he can join in the training sessions and Axel as well, he'll join in, so that's two positives and it's a good chance for them to use this time with the players," he added (ANI)

