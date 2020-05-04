Odisha Imposes Restriction on Movement of People from 7 Pm to 7 Am

Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday imposed restriction on the movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am, official sources said.

Though the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack, did not imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC, it said: "As per lockdown condition in all zones... movement out of house is not permitted from 7 pm to 7 am except for essential purpose like medical emergency".

All are requested to stay home during this time. All emergency workers and goods movement are exempted from this," the Commissionerate of Police said in its twitter handle.

The police personnel in the state capital and also in Cuttack, a green zone, used public address system to announce about the new restriction imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

Meanwhile, in a notification, Jagatsinghpur district collector S K Mohapatra said: "..there are sufficient grounds for proceeding under section 144 CrPC and that immediate prevention of spread of COVID-19 is desirable and the situation if not checked immediately may lead to undesirable consequence.

"Hence I do herby issue prohibitory orders (curfew) u/s 144 CrPC restricting the movement of individuals, for all non essential activities between 7 pm to 7 am throughout the district of Jagatsinghpur."

He, however, said that the restriction will not restrict activities in industrial activities. Jagatsinghpur district continues to remain as a green zone and has so far not reported any COVID-19 case.

A report from Dhenkanal and Balasore district also informed that the district administration there also imposed restriction on the movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am.

The state government in its advisory has also told the district administration that movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am. Collector and District Magistrate/ Commissioner of Police/ Municipal Commissioner shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders under (curfew) under section 144 of CrPC for the purpose and ensure compliance.

