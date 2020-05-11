Off-shop Liquor Licensees in Bengal Plan to Meet Excise Commissioner Amid Dwindling Stock

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Off-shop liquor licensees in West Bengal on Monday said they are planning to meet the state excise commissioner as most outlets that were allowed to reopen during the lockdown have downed their shutters after running out of stock.

The licensees have started facing problems related to stock, an official of the West Bengal Foreign Liquor, Bonders and Wholesalers Association said.

"Most off-shops remained closed in the city and in districts as they are running out of stock. To discuss this problem and other issues, We wish to meet the excise commissioner and apprise him of the ground realities," the official of the licensees' body told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Less than 30 per cent of outlets across the state opened on Monday.

The increase in number of containment zones in Kolkata has also led to closure of many outlets in the city, he said.

"Sales of liquor have plummeted in the state. The retailers work on a percentage. If the situation continues like this, we will perish," the official of the association said.

Following imposition of 30 per cent sales tax, manufacturers have also been taking time to supply liquor bottles with new MRP to warehouses of the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), he said.

It would take time for situation to normalise, he said.

"The entire supply chain from manufacturers to BEVCO and then to retailers will have to be developed again," the official said.

After a long gap due to the lockdown, manufacturers had started production only three days ago, he claimed. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)