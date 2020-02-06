One Killed, Three Injured as Cluster Bus Hits Car

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries allegedly after a cluster bus hit their car in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Sanjay, was on his way home when the bus rammed into the car. He owned a dry fruits shop at Lahori Gate, they said.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Sanjay's three friends were in their car when it was hit by the bus near the ISBT, a senior police officer said.

The bus was speeding and took a sudden turn before hitting the car, the officer said.

Locals and police helped in rushing the injured to hospital. While three of the car occupants suffered minor injuries, Sanjay was declared dead, the officer said.

Vinod, the accused driver, has been arrested and a case of rash driving registered against him at Kashmere Gate police station, police said.

Sanjay's friend, Mahendra, who was driving the car, also owns a dry fruits shop near Lahori Gate.

Mahendra and the other two escaped with minor injuries on their head and limbs, police said.

Around five to eight passengers were sitting inside the cluster bus when the bus hit the car. The passengers too suffered injuries and were later discharged. Police said they have informed the family of the Sanjay and a post-mortem will be conducted.

