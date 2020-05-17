One More Dies of COVID-19 in Haryana; Total Cases at 910

Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 14 in the state, whose infection count rose to 910.

The man from Faridabad died in the morning due to COVID-19, officials said.

Faridabad district, which abuts the national capital, has so far reported the maximum number of six deaths.

After Faridabad, Panipat has so far reported three deaths, Ambala two, Sonipat, Rohtak and Karnal one each.

Meanwhile, 23 fresh cases were reported in Haryana on Sunday, the maximum 11 being from Gurgaon.

During the past few days, Gurgaon has continued to report fresh cases, with 14 more case being added on Saturday in the district adjoining the national capital. On Friday, Gurgaon had reported nine positive cases.

Gurgaon now has a total of 204 COVID-19 cases, out of which 100 are active, as per the state health department's bulletin.

Among other districts from where cases were reported are Faridabad (3), Panipat (2), Rohtak (4), while Karnal, Sirsa and Mahendragarh reported a case each.

The total number of active cases are 334 while 562 people have been cured, as per the bulletin.

The state has tested 78,029 people, out of which samples of 72,494 have been found negative while reports of 4,625 were awaited, as per the bulletin.

The tests per million being conducted in Haryana is nearly 3,078. As of Sunday, Haryana's recovery rate is 61.75 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)